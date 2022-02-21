21.02.2022 10:21:12

Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Director Declaration

21-Feb-2022 / 09:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

 

 

21 February 2022

 

Director Declaration

Non-Executive Director and Chair Peter Sjölander has informed Superdry that he will not stand for re-election as a director of Fiskars Corporation at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 144377
EQS News ID: 1284539

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284539&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten