21.02.2022 10:21:12
Superdry plc: Director Declaration
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
('Superdry' or 'the Company')
21 February 2022
Director Declaration
Non-Executive Director and Chair Peter Sjölander has informed Superdry that he will not stand for re-election as a director of Fiskars Corporation at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
