07.07.2022
Superdry plc: Director Declaration
Superdry plc
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
07 July 2022
Director Declaration
Superdry announces that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company and Capita plc, has been appointed Senior Independent Director of Capita plc with effect from 01 July 2022.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
|GB00B60BD277
|RDN
|SDRY
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|173398
|1393315
