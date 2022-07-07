Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 16:30:05

Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY)
07-Jul-2022 / 15:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Superdry announces that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company and Capita plc, has been appointed Senior Independent Director of Capita plc with effect from 01 July 2022.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
