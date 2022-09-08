Superdry plc: Director Declaration

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

8 September 2022



Director Declaration



Superdry announces that Helen Weir, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express Group Plc (National Express), with effect from 1 October 2022. Helen will be appointed Chair of National Express with effect from 1 January 2023.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.