08.09.2022 08:23:29
Superdry plc: Director Declaration
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
8 September 2022
Superdry announces that Helen Weir, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express Group Plc (National Express), with effect from 1 October 2022. Helen will be appointed Chair of National Express with effect from 1 January 2023.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|186632
|EQS News ID:
|1437887
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
