Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 08:23:29

Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Director Declaration

08-Sep-2022 / 07:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

 

8 September 2022

 
Director Declaration
 

Superdry announces that Helen Weir, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express Group Plc (National Express), with effect from 1 October 2022. Helen will be appointed Chair of National Express with effect from 1 January 2023.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 186632
EQS News ID: 1437887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Superdry PLC 1,30 -3,70% Superdry PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen