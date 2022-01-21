|
21.01.2022 15:30:05
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
('Superdry' or the 'Company')
21 January 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 21 January 2022, Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £2.27 per share.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|138230
|EQS News ID:
|1271520
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
