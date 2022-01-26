|
26.01.2022 16:00:05
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
('Superdry' or the 'Company)
26 January 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 26 January 2022, Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 4,273 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £2.341 per share.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|139066
|EQS News ID:
|1273114
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
