Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



10-Feb-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

10 February 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 09 February 2022, Craig McGregor, Retail Director, purchased 2,548 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.95 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Craig McGregor 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1.£1.95 Volume 1.2,548 d) Aggregated information Price 1.£4,968.60 Volume 1.2,584 e) Date of the transaction 09 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)