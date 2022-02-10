10.02.2022 12:00:07

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10-Feb-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

 

10 February 2022

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 09 February 2022, Craig McGregor, Retail Director, purchased 2,548 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.95 per share.

 

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Craig McGregor

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Retail Director

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

b)

LEI

 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.£1.95

 

Volume

1.2,548

 

d)

Aggregated information

Price

1.£4,968.60

Volume

1.2,584

e)

Date of the transaction

09 February 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 142305
EQS News ID: 1279151

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279151&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten