14.07.2022 15:00:06
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
14 July 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 13 July 2022, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £1.342 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.
The PDMR notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 July 2022.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|174828
|EQS News ID:
|1398009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
