10.06.2022 15:05:05

Superdry plc: Directorate change

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Directorate change

10-Jun-2022 / 14:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

10 June 2022

 

Directorate change

 

Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed the Board of Superdry that, following his acceptance of a position as a Non-Executive Director with Starling Bank Limited, he will not stand for re-election at this years Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the Autumn.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2).

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 167619
EQS News ID: 1373199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten