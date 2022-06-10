|
10.06.2022 15:05:05
Superdry plc: Directorate change
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
10 June 2022
Directorate change
Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed the Board of Superdry that, following his acceptance of a position as a Non-Executive Director with Starling Bank Limited, he will not stand for re-election at this years Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the Autumn.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2).
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|167619
|EQS News ID:
|1373199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
