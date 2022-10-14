|
14.10.2022 11:50:07
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
14 October 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 13 October 2022, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 1,815,500 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.11 per share.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|194710
|EQS News ID:
|1464193
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
