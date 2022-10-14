Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.10.2022 11:50:07

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY)
14-Oct-2022 / 10:50 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

14 October 2022

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 13 October 2022, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 1,815,500 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.11 per share.

 

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Dunkerton

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

 

b)

LEI

 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.£1.11

 

Volume

1.1,815,500

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.£2,015,205

Volume

1.1,815,500

e)

Date of the transaction

13 October 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 194710
EQS News ID: 1464193

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

