17.10.2022 11:30:03

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY)
17-Oct-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

17 October 2022

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 14 October 2022, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

 

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £1.103 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.

 

Name / position of PDMR  

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer

136

13

Shaun Wills Chief Financial Officer

136

13

 

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 17 October 2022.

 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

1.Silvana Bonello

2.Shaun Wills

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1.Chief Operating Officer

2.Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

b)

LEI

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the Superdry Share Incentive Plan.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.£1.103+nil

2.£1.103+nil

 

Volume

1.136+13

2.136+13

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.£150.01

2.£150.01

 

Volume

1.149

2.149

 

e)

Date of the transaction

14 October 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 194954
EQS News ID: 1465061

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

