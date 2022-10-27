|
27.10.2022 10:55:07
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
27 October 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2022 Restricted Share Awards
On 26 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.
The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 26 October 2022.
No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.
The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.
In respect of the awards granted to the CEO and CFO:
Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to all particpants.
This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|197201
|EQS News ID:
|1473375
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
