Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2022 Restricted Share Awards

On 26 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.

Name / position of PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award Julian Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer 257,143 Shaun Wills Chief Financial Officer 160,715 Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer 83,521 Craig McGregor Global Retail Director 74,521 Matthew Horwood Chief Technology Officer 69,429 Justin Lodge Chief Marketing Officer 65,251 Shaun Packe Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 63,404 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary 63,000 Cathryn Petchey Global People Director 46,286

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 26 October 2022.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

In respect of the awards granted to the CEO and CFO:

the award levels, equating to 50% of their respectivie salaries, are below the 75% of salary RSA maximum as per the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy. In determining appropriate 2022 RSA levels, the Remuenration Committee considered the balance between the prevailing share price and the significant negative discretion applied to reduce the FY22 annual bonus award for the CEO and CFO to nil;

the Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards after key strategic measures over the vesting period have been considered; and

a two-year post vesting holding period will apply.

Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to all particpants.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1.Julian Dunkerton 2.Shaun Wills 3.Silvana Bonello 4.Craig McGregor 5.Matthew Horwood 6.Justin Lodge 7.Shaun Packe 8.Ruth Daniels 9.Cathryn Petchey 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1.Chief Executive Officer 2.Chief Financial Officer 3.Chief Operating Officer 4.Global Retail Director 5.Chief Technology Officer 6.Chief Marketing Officer 7.Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 8.General Counsel and Company Secretary 9.Global People Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share awards structured as conditional share awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1.Nil 2.Nil 3.Nil 4.Nil 5.Nil 6.Nil 7.Nil 8.Nil 9.Nil Volume 1.257,143 2.160,715 3.83,521 4.74,521 5.69,429 6.65,251 7.63,404 8.63,000 9.46,286 d) Aggregated information Price 1.Nil Volume 1.883,270 e) Date of the transaction 26 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue