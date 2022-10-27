27.10.2022 10:55:07

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

27-Oct-2022 / 09:55 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

27 October 2022

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2022 Restricted Share Awards

 

On 26 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.

 

 

Name / position of PDMR  

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award

 

Julian Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer

257,143

Shaun Wills Chief Financial Officer

160,715

Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer

83,521

Craig McGregor Global Retail Director

74,521

Matthew Horwood Chief Technology Officer

69,429

Justin Lodge Chief Marketing Officer

65,251

Shaun Packe Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director

63,404

Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary

63,000

Cathryn Petchey Global People Director

46,286

 

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 26 October 2022.

 

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

 

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

 

In respect of the awards granted to the CEO and CFO:

 

  • the award levels, equating to 50% of their respectivie salaries, are below the 75% of salary RSA maximum as per the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy. In determining appropriate 2022 RSA levels, the Remuenration Committee considered the balance between the prevailing share price and the significant negative discretion applied to reduce the FY22 annual bonus award for the CEO and CFO to nil;
  • the Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards after key strategic measures over the vesting period have been considered; and
  • a two-year post vesting holding period will apply.

 

Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to all particpants.

 

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

1.Julian Dunkerton

2.Shaun Wills

3.Silvana Bonello

4.Craig McGregor

5.Matthew Horwood

6.Justin Lodge

7.Shaun Packe

8.Ruth Daniels

9.Cathryn Petchey

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1.Chief Executive Officer

2.Chief Financial Officer

3.Chief Operating Officer

4.Global Retail Director

5.Chief Technology Officer

6.Chief Marketing Officer

7.Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director

8.General Counsel and Company Secretary

9.Global People Director

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

b)

LEI

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted share awards structured as conditional share awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.Nil

2.Nil

3.Nil

4.Nil

5.Nil

6.Nil

7.Nil

8.Nil

9.Nil

 

Volume

1.257,143

2.160,715

3.83,521

4.74,521

5.69,429

6.65,251

7.63,404

8.63,000

9.46,286

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.Nil

Volume

1.883,270

e)

Date of the transaction

26 October 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 197201
EQS News ID: 1473375

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

