06.02.2023 14:40:07
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
06 February 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 31 January 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 301,768 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.205 per share.
On 03 February 2023, Julian Dunkerton acquired a further 51,988 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.210 per share.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|221113
|EQS News ID:
|1552687
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|1,34
|-1,47%
