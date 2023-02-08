|
08.02.2023 16:00:03
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
08 February 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
Settlement of share award and related sale
On 03 February 2023, Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Officer, acquired 116,822 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 03 February 2021.
On the same date, 55,128 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Lodge were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of £1.2083 per Ordinary Share. Mr Lodge has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|221808
|EQS News ID:
|1555185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
