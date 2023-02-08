Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

08.02.2023 16:00:03

Superdry plc (SDRY)
08-Feb-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

08 February 2023

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

Settlement of share award and related sale

 

On 03 February 2023, Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Officer, acquired 116,822 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 03 February 2021.

 

On the same date, 55,128 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Lodge were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of £1.2083 per Ordinary Share. Mr Lodge has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.

 

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Justin Lodge

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

b)

LEI

 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares at nil cost in relation to the settlement of a vested conditional share award; and

 

2.Sale of sufficient Ordinary Shares to cover taxation and employee social security liabilities.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.Nil

2.1.2083

 

Volume

1.116,822

2.55,128

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.Nil

2.66,611.16

 

Volume

1.116,822

2.55,128

 

e)

Date of the transaction

03 February 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 221808
EQS News ID: 1555185

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

