Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or the "Company")

05 May 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 04 May 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys equity raise, announced on 02 May 2023 at 5.42pm:

1) Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at a share price of £0.763;

2) Alastair Miller, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of £0.763; and

3) Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, acquired 1,910 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average share price at a share price of £0.763.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a Name 1.Julian Dunkerton 2.Alastair Miller 3.Helen Weir 2 Reason for the notification a Position/status 1.Chief Executive Officer/PDMR 2.Non-Executive Director/PDMR 3.Non-Executive Director/PDMR b Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name Superdry Plc b LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence each, pursuant to an equity raise. c Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1.£0.763 2.£0.763 3.£0.763 Volume 1.4,500,000 2.10,000 3.1,910 d Aggregated information Price 1.£3,433,500 2.£7,630 3.£1,457.33 Volume 1.4,500,000 2.10,000 3.1,910 e Date of the transaction 04 May 2023 f Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)