05.05.2023 14:42:04
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
("Superdry" or the "Company")
05 May 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 04 May 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys equity raise, announced on 02 May 2023 at 5.42pm:
1) Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at a share price of £0.763;
2) Alastair Miller, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of £0.763; and
3) Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, acquired 1,910 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average share price at a share price of £0.763.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|241855
|EQS News ID:
|1626019
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
