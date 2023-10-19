|
19.10.2023 14:25:58
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc
(Superdry or the Company)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2023 Restricted Share Awards
On 13 October 2023, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.
The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 13 October 2023.
No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.
The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.
This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|279306
|EQS News ID:
|1753113
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
