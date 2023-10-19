Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry Plc

(Superdry or the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2023 Restricted Share Awards

On 13 October 2023, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.

Name / position of PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award Julian Dunkerton – Chief Executive Officer 154,368 Shaun Wills – Chief Financial Officer 96,480 Justin Lodge – Chief Marketing Officer 65,285 Craig McGregor – Global Commercial Director 80,715 Shaun Packe – Chief Operating Officer 81,976 Jennifer Richardson – General Counsel and Company Secretary 40,358

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 13 October 2023.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Julian Dunkerton 2. Shaun Wills 3. Justin Lodge 4. Craig McGregor 5. Shaun Packe 6. Jennifer Richardson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief Executive Officer 2. Chief Financial Officer 3. Chief Marketing Officer 4. Global Commercial Director 5. Chief Operating Officer 6. General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share awards structured as conditional share awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1. Nil 2. Nil 3. Nil 4. Nil 5. Nil 6. Nil Volume 1. 154,368 2. 96,480 3. 65,285 4. 80,715 5. 81,976 6. 40,358 d) Aggregated information Price 1. Nil 2. Nil 3. Nil 4. Nil 5. Nil 6. Nil Volume 1. 154,368 2. 96,480 3. 65,285 4. 80,715 5. 81,976 6. 40,358 e) Date of the transaction 13 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)