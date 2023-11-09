Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*



09-Nov-2023 / 13:18 GMT/BST





SuperdryPlc

(“Superdry” or “the Company”)

9 November 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCA”)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (“PSP”): Vesting of 2020 Conditional Share Awards

On 2 November 2023, the PDMRs below acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) following the 100 per cent. vesting of share awards granted on 23 October 2020 under the Superdry 2020 PSP, in accordance with the PSP rules.

Duncan McGregor below received 90,322 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 42,601 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 47,721 Ordinary Shares.

Shaun Packe below received 64,516 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 30,430 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 34,086 Ordinary Shares.

Justin Lodge below received 120,967 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 57,055 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 63,912 Ordinary Shares.

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transaction on 6 November 2023.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Duncan McGregor 2. Shaun Packe 3. Justin Lodge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Global Commercial Director/PDMR 2. Chief Operating Officer/PDMR 3. Chief Marketing Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction i. Shares acquired on the vesting of conditional share award under the Superdry 2020 Performance Share Plan. ii.Shares acquired then sold. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.i. Acquired 1.ii. Sold at £0.351048 2.i. Acquired 2.ii. Sold at £0.351048 3.i. Acquired 3.ii. Sold at £0.351048 1.i. 90,322 1.ii. 42,601 2.i. 64,516 2.ii. 30,430 3.i. 120,967 3.ii. 57,055 d) Aggregated information Price(s) Aggregated volume (s) 1.i. NIL 1.ii. £14,955.00 2.i. NIL 2.ii. £10,682.39 3.i. NIL 3.ii. £20,029.04 1.i. 90,322 1.ii. 42,601 2.i. 64,516 2.ii. 30,430 3.i. 120,967 3.ii. 57,055 e) Date of the transaction 2 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction i. Outside of a trading venue ii. London Stock Exchange (XLON)