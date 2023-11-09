|
09.11.2023 14:18:06
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(“Superdry” or “the Company”)
9 November 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCA”)
Superdry Performance Share Plan (“PSP”): Vesting of 2020 Conditional Share Awards
On 2 November 2023, the PDMRs below acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) following the 100 per cent. vesting of share awards granted on 23 October 2020 under the Superdry 2020 PSP, in accordance with the PSP rules.
Duncan McGregor below received 90,322 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 42,601 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 47,721 Ordinary Shares.
Shaun Packe below received 64,516 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 30,430 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 34,086 Ordinary Shares.
Justin Lodge below received 120,967 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award vesting he subsequently sold 57,055 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 63,912 Ordinary Shares.
The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transaction on 6 November 2023.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|283936
|EQS News ID:
|1769861
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,44
|-2,97%
