12.05.2022 08:00:25
Superdry plc: FY22 year end trading statement
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
12 May 2022
FY22 Year-end Trading Statement
Further progress on brand reset; continued focus on full price sales
For relevant comparison, all figures in the text and the table refer to 52-week versus 52-week comparisons, excluding the additional 53rd week this year1.
Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:
We continue to execute our strategy of returning the Superdry brand to a premium position and I am excited by the progress we are making. Despite the ongoing tough trading conditions and turmoil in the market, our focus on full price trading will deliver a strong gross margin improvement for FY22.
We are conscious of the cost-of-living pressures on consumers, meaning that now, more than ever, we must continue to deliver product that stands for what is important to them: quality, style and sustainability at great value.
As we head into FY23 we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of Inflation but are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success.
Notes
For further information:
Superdry:
Media enquiries
Notes to Editors
Our mission is To be the #1 sustainable style destination through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.
Superdry has 220 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.
Cautionary Statement
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and operational results of Superdry Plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty, and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Superdry Plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.
