|
14.10.2022 12:23:47
Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|194711
|EQS News ID:
|1464203
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
14.10.22
|Investors’ Chronicle: YouGov, Sanderson Design, Superdry (Financial Times)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22