17.11.2022 14:00:03

Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

17-Nov-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

SUPERDRY PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

15 NOVEMBER 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16 NOVEMBER 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.0536

 

5.0536

4,152,500

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

 

N/A

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B60BD277

 

4,152,500

 

5.0536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

4,152,500

5.0536

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

5.0536

 

5.0536

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

5.0536

 

5.0536

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

5.0536

 

5.0536

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited

0.0183

 

0.0183

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited

0.0183

 

0.0183

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

5.0353

 

5.0353

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

5.0353

 

5.0353

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited)

5.0353

 

5.0353

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

16 NOVEMBER 2022

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 201644
EQS News ID: 1490549

 
