Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*



17-Nov-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: SUPERDRY PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15 NOVEMBER 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16 NOVEMBER 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.0536 5.0536 4,152,500 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00B60BD277 4,152,500 5.0536 SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,152,500 5.0536 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 5.0536 5.0536 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 5.0536 5.0536 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 5.0536 5.0536 Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited 0.0183 0.0183 Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited 0.0183 0.0183 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 5.0353 5.0353 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 5.0353 5.0353 Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited) 5.0353 5.0353 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND Date of completion 16 NOVEMBER 2022

