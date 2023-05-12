|
12.05.2023 08:00:08
Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
12 May 2023
Superdry PLC
(Superdry or the Company)
Equity Raise Post Transaction Report
In accordance with the Statement of Principles (November 2022) published by the Pre-Emption Group, Superdry PLC (LSE: SDRY), announces the following post transaction report in connection with the Company's non-pre-emptive issue of equity securities, as announced on 2 May 2023 and 4 May 2023.
Terms defined in the equity raise announcement issued on 2 May 2023 (the Equity Raise announcement) have the same meanings in this announcement unless the context provides otherwise.
|
