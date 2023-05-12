Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 08:00:08

Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: MSCL -Miscellaneous - Low Priority - Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

12-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 May 2023

 

Superdry PLC

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Equity Raise Post Transaction Report

In accordance with the Statement of Principles (November 2022) published by the Pre-Emption Group, Superdry PLC (LSE: SDRY), announces the following post transaction report in connection with the Company's non-pre-emptive issue of equity securities, as announced on 2 May 2023 and 4 May 2023.

Terms defined in the equity raise announcement issued on 2 May 2023 (the Equity Raise announcement) have the same meanings in this announcement unless the context provides otherwise.

 

 

Name of Issuer

 

 

Superdry plc

 

 

Transaction Details

 

The Company issued 15,700,000 new Ordinary Shares in total (the "New Shares") (comprising 14,489,642 Placing Shares and 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares), representing approximately 19.1% of the Company's ordinary share capital as of 2 May 2023.

 

Settlement and admission of the New Shares took place at 8.00 am on 5 May 2023.

 

 

Use of Proceeds

As set out in the Equity Raise Announcement, the proceeds of the Equity Raise will be used to strengthen the Companys balance sheet in order to help underpin the Companys turnaround plan.

 

Quantum of Proceeds

 

Total proceeds from the Equity Raise amounted to approximately £12.0 million (gross proceeds) and £11.5 million (net of expenses).

 

 

Discount

 

The Issue Price represented approximately a 9.9 per cent discount to the closing mid-market share price of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023.

 

 

Allocations

 

Soft pre-emption has been adhered to in the allocations process, where possible. Management was involved in the allocations process, which has been carried out in compliance with the MIFID II Allocation requirements. Allocations made outside of soft pre-emption were preferentially directed towards existing shareholders in excess of their pro rata, and wall-crossed accounts.

 

 

Consultation

 

The Company consulted with its major shareholders following its trading update of 14 April 2023 and proposed the Placing and REX Retail Offer to provide an opportunity for institutional and UK retail shareholders to take part in the Equity Raise, to the extent reasonably practicable and permitted by law.

 

 

Retail Investors

 

The Equity Raise included a Retail Offer via the REX platform, for a total of 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares.

 

Retail investors, who participated in the Retail Offer, were able to do so at the same Issue Price as all other investors participating in the Equity Raise.

 

The REX Retail Offer was made available only to existing shareholders of the Company in the UK, through certain financial intermediaries, in keeping with the principle of soft pre-emption.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Superdry

 

 

Shaun Wills

shaun.wills@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

Chris MacDonald

investor.relations@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

 

 

 

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Corporate Brokers

 

  

 

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP

 

+44 (0) 2074 188900

George Sellar

 

 

Mike Burke

Andrew Clark

Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate)

 

 

 

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited

 

+44 (0) 2031 002000

John Fishley

 

 

Edward Thomas

 

 

 

 

 

Media Enquiries

 

 

Tim Danaher 

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 207 4045959
       

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 243163
EQS News ID: 1631289

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631289&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Superdry PLC 0,89 -2,10% Superdry PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen