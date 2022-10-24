|
24.10.2022 15:26:43
Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
24 October 2022
Notification of General Meeting and Auditor Resignation
Further to the announcement made on 5 October 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that a General Meeting will be held on 17 November 2022. The business of the General Meeting will include resolutions and information relating to the Company's annual report and accounts and the directors' remuneration report.
Superdry also announces that Deloitte LLP has resigned as the Companys auditor.
The process to find a new auditor is ongoing and the Company expects to confirm the outcome of that process in due course.
A copy of the Statement of Circumstances which details reasons behind this resignation has today been sent to all shareholders alongside the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the Notice of General Meeting.
The Notice of General Meeting is available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com) and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be accessed using this link: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|NOG
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|196487
|EQS News ID:
|1470701
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
