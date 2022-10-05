Superdry plc: Notice AGM

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

5 October 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Superdry announces that it is today publishing the Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 31 October 2022 as company law requires Superdry to convene its AGM within six months of the day following its financial year end.

Due to the timing of publication of the preliminary results (anticipated on 7th October 2022) and due to the fact that the annual report and accounts are expected to be published in mid-October 2022, certain resolutions which usually form part of the business of the AGM will instead form part of the business of a separate general meeting of shareholders which is expected to take place in November 2022 (the "Accounts General Meeting"). The business of the Accounts General Meeting will include resolutions and information relating to the Company's annual report and accounts, the directors' remuneration report and the Company's auditor. A notice convening the Accounts General Meeting will be sent or made available to shareholders in due course.

The Notice of AGM is available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com) and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be accessed using this link: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism