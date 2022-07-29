|
Superdry plc: PDMR Shareholding
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
29 July 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
Settlement of share award and related sale
On 28 July 2022, Matt Horwood, Chief Technology Officer, acquired 35,556 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 27 July 2022. The award was granted to Mr Horwood in compensation for amounts forfeited from his previous employer upon joining Superdry.
On the same date, 17,217 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Horwood were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of £1.3520 per Ordinary Share. Mr Horwood has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|178164
|EQS News ID:
|1409373
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
