31.10.2022 15:30:03
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Companys shareholders held on 31 October 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.
Noting that Faisal Galaria did not offer himself for re-election, his resignation is effective from 30 October 2022.
The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 27 October 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,168,753.
A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
31 October 2022
|GB00B60BD277
|RAG
|SDRY
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|197969
|1475911
