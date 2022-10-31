Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Companys shareholders held on 31 October 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

For Against TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes withheld Resolution Special / Ordinary No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes No. of votes 1. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,833,490 99.97% 12,927 0.03% 42,846,417 2,770 2. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,576,040 99.37% 268,940 0.63% 42,844,980 4,207 3. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,568,229 99.37% 271,188 0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 4. To re-elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,117,817 99.37% 267,460 0.63% 42,385,277 463,910 5. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,570,406 99.37% 269,011 0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 6. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,771,722 99.84% 69,132 0.16% 42,840,854 8,333 7. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur political expenditure. Ordinary 36,851,509 86.02% 5,988,644 13.98% 42,840,153 9,034 8. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 42,743,351 99.78% 96,315 0.22% 42,839,666 9,521 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal value of £205,409. Special 42,743,815 99.78% 94,953 0.22% 42,838,768 10,419 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional nominal value of £205,409. Special 42,280,616 98.71% 552,421 1.29% 42,833,037 16,150 11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. Special 42,317,287 98.78% 522,857 1.22% 42,840,144 9,043 12. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days notice. Special 42,660,523 99.58% 180,055 0.42% 42,840,578 8,609

Noting that Faisal Galaria did not offer himself for re-election, his resignation is effective from 30 October 2022.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 27 October 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,168,753.

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

31 October 2022