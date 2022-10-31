NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 15:30:03

Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

31-Oct-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

 

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Companys shareholders held on 31 October 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

 

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For

 

 

 

Against

 

 

TOTAL

VOTES

CAST

 

 

Votes withheld

Resolution

Special / Ordinary

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,833,490

99.97%

12,927

0.03%

42,846,417

2,770

2. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,576,040

99.37%

268,940

0.63%

42,844,980

4,207

3. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,568,229

99.37%

271,188

0.63%

42,839,417

9,770

4. To re-elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,117,817

99.37%

267,460

0.63%

42,385,277

463,910

5. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,570,406

99.37%

269,011

0.63%

42,839,417

9,770

6. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

42,771,722

99.84%

69,132

0.16%

42,840,854

8,333

7. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur political expenditure.

Ordinary

36,851,509

86.02%

5,988,644

13.98%

42,840,153

9,034

8. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Ordinary

42,743,351

99.78%

96,315

0.22%

42,839,666

9,521

9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal value of £205,409.

Special

42,743,815

99.78%

94,953

0.22%

42,838,768

10,419

10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional nominal value of £205,409.

Special

42,280,616

98.71%

552,421

1.29%

42,833,037

16,150

11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

Special

42,317,287

98.78%

522,857

1.22%

42,840,144

9,043

12. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days notice.

Special

42,660,523

99.58%

180,055

0.42%

42,840,578

8,609

 

Noting that Faisal Galaria did not offer himself for re-election, his resignation is effective from 30 October 2022.

 

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 27 October 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,168,753.

 

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

31 October 2022

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 578376

ruth.daniels@superdry.com

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 197969
EQS News ID: 1475911

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475911&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

