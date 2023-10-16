|
16.10.2023 19:15:03
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM
|
Superdry plc
SuperdryPlc
(‘Superdry’ or ‘the Company’)
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’)
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company’s shareholders held on 16 October 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.
The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 12 October 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 97,943,405.
A ‘Vote Withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
16 October 2023
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,51
|-1,73%
