Superdry plc: ROI-Result of Equity Issue

Terms defined in the Placing Announcement on 2 May 2023 have the same meanings in this announcement (the Announcement) unless the context provides otherwise.

4 May 2023

Superdry PLC

(Superdry or the Company)

Results of Equity Raise

Superdry announces the successful completion of the Equity Raise announced on 2 May 2023, raising gross proceeds of approximately £12 million.

The Equity Raise comprised a Placing and REX Retail Offer.

The Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately £11.1 million. A total of 14,489,642 Placing Shares have been placed by Peel Hunt and Liberum with certain institutional and other investors at an issue price of 76.3 pence per share (the "Issue Price").

Retail investors have subscribed via the REX platform for a total of 1,210,358 REX Retail Offer Shares at the Issue Price, raising gross proceeds of approximately £0.9 million.

In aggregate, the Equity Raise comprises 15,700,000 New Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.1 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital and will raise gross proceeds of approximately £12 million. The Offer Price represents a 9.9 per cent discount to the closing share price of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Directors participation in the Equity Raise

The following Directors have participated in the Equity Raise as follows:

Name Existing beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company % Number of New Ordinary Shares Interest in ordinary shares of the Company after Admission % Julian Dunkerton 20,338,921 24.74% 4,500,000 24,838,921 25.37% Alistair Miller 30,000 <0.01% 10,000 40,000 <0.01% Helen Weir 10,000 <0.01% 1,910 11,910 <0.01%

Related party transaction

Julian Dunkerton is a director and a substantial shareholder of the Company and accordingly, pursuant to Listing Rule 11.1.4R, Julian Dunkerton is a related party of the Company. Mr. Dunkertons has agreed to acquire 4,500,000 Placing Shares under, and on the terms and conditions of, the Placing, for an aggregate consideration of approximately £3.4 million. Mr. Dunkertons participation in the Placing constitutes a "smaller" related party transaction and falls within Listing Rule 11.1.10R and this announcement is therefore made in accordance with Listing Rule 11.1.10R(2)(c).

Admission

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "LSE") for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on the LSE's main market for listed securities (together, "Admission"). Admission and settlement of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 5 May 2023.

The Placing and the REX Retail Offer are conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 97,901,937 Ordinary Shares in issue (with no shares held in treasury). Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Superdry following Admission will be 97,901,937. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA.

For further information, please contact:

Superdry Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer of Superdry.

