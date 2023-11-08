|
08.11.2023 12:58:50
Superdry plc: ROM-Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
08 November 2023
Superdry Plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on 08 November 2023.
The resolution as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 20 October 2023, was approved by shareholder vote. The full text of the resolutions can be found at
HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.
The ordinary resolution was put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the result is detailed below.
The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 06 November 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,038,348.
A ‘Vote Withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at HTTPS://CORPORATE.SUPERDRY.COM/INVESTORS/SHAREHOLDER-INFORMATION/SHAREHOLDER-MEETINGS/.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the ordinary resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.
For further information
Superdry
Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747
Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747
Joint Corporate Brokers
Liberum Capital Limited
John Fishley +44 (0) 2031 002000
Edward Thomas
Peel Hunt LLP
George Sellar +44 (0) 2074 188900
Andrew Clark
Media Enquiries
Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|283565
|EQS News ID:
|1768331
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,44
|-3,41%
