Superdry plc: ROM-Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote

08-Nov-2023 / 11:58 GMT/BST

08 November 2023

 

Superdry Plc

 

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote

 

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on 08 November 2023.

 

The resolution as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 20 October 2023, was approved by shareholder vote. The full text of the resolutions can be found at

HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.

 

The ordinary resolution was put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the result is detailed below.

 

 

For

Against

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

Resolution

Special / Ordinary

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

1. To approve the Proposed Disposal

Ordinary

50,217,836

99.91%

44,150

0.09%

50,261,986

24,722

 

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 06 November 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,038,348.

 

A ‘Vote Withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.

 

The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at HTTPS://CORPORATE.SUPERDRY.COM/INVESTORS/SHAREHOLDER-INFORMATION/SHAREHOLDER-MEETINGS/.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the ordinary resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.

 

For further information

 

Superdry

 

Shaun Wills     shaun.wills@superdry.com        +44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Chris MacDonald              investor.relations@superdry.com     +44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Liberum Capital Limited

 

John Fishley         +44 (0) 2031 002000

Edward Thomas       

 

Peel Hunt LLP

 

George Sellar            +44 (0) 2074 188900

Andrew Clark       

 

Media Enquiries  

 

Tim Danaher                 superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

 

 

 


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
