Superdry plc: ROM-Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote

08 November 2023

Superdry Plc

Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on 08 November 2023.

The resolution as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 20 October 2023, was approved by shareholder vote. The full text of the resolutions can be found at

HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.

The ordinary resolution was put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the result is detailed below.

For Against Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld Resolution Special / Ordinary No. of Votes % No. of Votes % No. of Votes No. of Votes 1. To approve the Proposed Disposal Ordinary 50,217,836 99.91% 44,150 0.09% 50,261,986 24,722

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 06 November 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,038,348.

A ‘Vote Withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.

The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at HTTPS://CORPORATE.SUPERDRY.COM/INVESTORS/SHAREHOLDER-INFORMATION/SHAREHOLDER-MEETINGS/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the ordinary resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.

For further information

Superdry

Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Joint Corporate Brokers

Liberum Capital Limited

John Fishley +44 (0) 2031 002000

Edward Thomas

Peel Hunt LLP

George Sellar +44 (0) 2074 188900

Andrew Clark

Media Enquiries

Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959