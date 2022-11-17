Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Superdry plc (SDRY)
17-Nov-2022 / 11:39 GMT/BST

17-Nov-2022 / 11:39 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Result of 2022 General Meeting (GM)

 

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 17 November 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

 

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For

 

 

 

Against

 

 

TOTAL

VOTES

CAST

 

 

Votes withheld

Resolution

Special / Ordinary

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company and the reports of the directors for the year ended 30 April 2022.

Ordinary

28,622,654

93.53

1,979,934

6.47

30,602,588

5,572,662

2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors Remuneration Policy) for the year ended 30 April 2022 as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts.

Ordinary

35,614,314

98.50

541,710

1.50

36,156,024

19,226

 

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 15 November 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,174,310.

 

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

 

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

 

17 November 2022

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 578376

ruth.daniels@superdry.com

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 201630
EQS News ID: 1490533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490533&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Superdry PLC 1,45 -0,68% Superdry PLC

