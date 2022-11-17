|
17.11.2022 12:39:35
Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
Result of 2022 General Meeting (GM)
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 17 November 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.
The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 15 November 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,174,310.
A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.
The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.
17 November 2022
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|201630
|EQS News ID:
|1490533
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
