Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Result of 2022 General Meeting (GM)

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 17 November 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

For Against TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes withheld Resolution Special / Ordinary No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes No. of votes 1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company and the reports of the directors for the year ended 30 April 2022. Ordinary 28,622,654 93.53 1,979,934 6.47 30,602,588 5,572,662 2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors Remuneration Policy) for the year ended 30 April 2022 as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts. Ordinary 35,614,314 98.50 541,710 1.50 36,156,024 19,226

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 15 November 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,174,310.

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

17 November 2022