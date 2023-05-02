Superdry plc: SPC-Statement re Press Comment

02.05.2023 08:00:03

Superdry plc (SDRY)
02-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

 

2 May 2023

Superdry PLC

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Response to press speculation

 

The Board of Superdry plc (the Company) has noted the press speculation regarding a potential fundraising by the Company.

Further to the Companys announcement on 14 April 2023, the Company confirms that it is in positive discussions with certain institutional and other investors with regards to a proposed equity fundraising of up to c.20% of the Companys issued share capital. Julian Dunkerton, the Companys founder and CEO, intends to significantly participate in the equity raise and provide a material underwriting commitment, reflecting his confidence in the long-term prospects of the business. 

A further announcement regarding the fundraising will be made in due course as appropriate.

 

For further information

Superdry

 

 

Shaun Wills

shaun.wills@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

Chris MacDonald

investor.relations@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

 

 

 

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

  

 

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP

 

+44 (0) 2074 188900

George Sellar

 

 

Mike Burke

 

 

 

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited

 

+44 (0) 2031 002000

John Fishley

 

 

Edward Thomas

 

 

 

 

 

Media Enquiries

 

 

Tim Danaher 

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 207 4045959
       

 

On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, the inside information contained herein is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer.


