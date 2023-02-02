Superdry plc: Statement Regarding Superdry plc

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE")

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 February 2023

Statement Regarding Superdry plc

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Superdry plc ("Superdry"), notes recent press reports that, while there has been speculation that he is considering taking Superdry private, he said that there were no plans to do this at the moment. This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies.

For the purposes of Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, Julian Dunkerton and any person(s) acting in concert with him reserve the right to make or participate in an offer for Superdry (and/or take any other actions which would otherwise be restricted under Rule 2.8 of the Code) within the next six months following the date of this announcement in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the Superdry Board;

(ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Superdry by or on behalf of a third party;

(iii) following the announcement by Superdry of a Rule 9 waiver proposal (as described in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Takeover Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or

(iv) where the Takeover Panel has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.

Media enquiries: