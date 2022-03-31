Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

31 March 2022

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,125,085 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,125,085.

The above figure of 82,125,085 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.