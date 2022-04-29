|
29.04.2022 15:00:05
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
('Superdry' or 'the Company')
29 April 2022
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,129,177 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,129,177.
The above figure of 82,129,177 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|158698
|EQS News ID:
|1339981
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Superdry plc : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
14.04.22
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Superdry plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
11.04.22
|Superdry plc: Block listing interim review (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|Superdry plc : Block listing interim review (Investegate)
|
31.03.22
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Superdry plc : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|1,80
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.