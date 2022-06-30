Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 15:00:04

Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

Superdry plc (SDRY)
30-Jun-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

30 June 2022

 

Total Voting Rights

 

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,142,048 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,142,048.

 

The above figure of 82,142,048 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 171560
EQS News ID: 1387009

 
