|
29.07.2022 12:00:04
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
29 July 2022
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,147,325 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,147,325.
The above figure of 82,147,325 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|178156
|EQS News ID:
|1409267
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|Superdry plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
07.07.22
|Superdry plc: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Superdry plc : Director Declaration (Investegate)
|
30.06.22
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|Superdry plc : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
14.06.22
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)