31.10.2022 17:00:05

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

31-Oct-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

31 October 2022

 

Total Voting Rights

 

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,168,753 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,168,753.

 

The above figure of 82,168,753 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 197970
EQS News ID: 1475919

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475919&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

