|
04.01.2023 14:30:04
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the 'Company)
04 January 2023
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 30 December 2022 is 82,180,798 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,180,798.
The above figure of 82,180,798 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|213327
|EQS News ID:
|1527433
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
14:30
|Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|Superdry plc: Half-year Pre-close Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|Superdry plc : Half-year Pre-close Trading Statement (Investegate)
|
15.12.22
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
15.12.22
|Superdry plc : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
01.12.22
|Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|1,56
|10,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es auch am Mittwoch bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen: In Japan ging es bergab, während der Hongkonger Aktienmarkt kräftig zulegte.