Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

01.03.2023 11:00:03

Superdry plc (SDRY)
01-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 28 February 2023 is 82,190,770 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,190,770.

 

The above figure of 82,190,770 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 226725
EQS News ID: 1571945

 
