03.05.2023 10:30:08

Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Superdry plc (SDRY)
03-May-2023 / 09:30 GMT/BST

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

03 May 2023

 

Total Voting Rights

 

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 28 April 2023 is 82,201,937 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,201,937.

 

The above figure of 82,201,937 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 241033
EQS News ID: 1623121

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten

