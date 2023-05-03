|
03.05.2023 10:30:08
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
03 May 2023
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 28 April 2023 is 82,201,937 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,201,937.
The above figure of 82,201,937 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|241033
|EQS News ID:
|1623121
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
