Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

01-Sep-2023

Superdry Plc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

01 September 2023

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCAs Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 31 August 2023 consisted of 97,932,059 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 August 2023 was 97,932,059.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Jennifer Richardson

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 268853
EQS News ID: 1717563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717563&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

