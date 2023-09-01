Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Superdry Plc

(Superdry or the Company)

01 September 2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCAs Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 31 August 2023 consisted of 97,932,059 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 August 2023 was 97,932,059.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.