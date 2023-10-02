|
02.10.2023 11:00:05
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc
(Superdry or the Company)
02 October 2023
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCAs Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 30 September 2023 consisted of 97,943,405 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 September 2023 was 97,943,405.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|
