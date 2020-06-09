Superior Controls Hires Ray Boudreau as Vice President of Business Development to Expand Executive Team

SEABROOK, N.H., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Controls, Inc., an E Technologies Company and leading U.S. control system integrator of custom industrial automation and IT solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Ray Boudreau, who will be the Vice President of Business Development working out of the company's Seabrook, New Hampshire office. In his new role, Boudreau will use his extensive experience with business development in process control industries to assist Superior Controls with developing new business opportunities at pharmaceutical and biotech companies in New England.

Prior to joining Superior Controls, Boudreau served as Director of Business Development - North America, for an automation solutions company. A graduate of Daniel Webster College, Boudreau holds an associate's degree in science, a bachelor's degree in management and computer information, and a master's degree in business. In addition, Boudreau is a graduate of the Project Management Institute (PMI), having achieved his Project Management Professional (PMP®) and Program Management certificates.

"Ray has 30 years of experience in our industry and a proven track record of facilitating long-term business relationships with both customers and industry leaders. Ray's winning mindset, work ethic and drive for continuous improvement will fit well with Superior Controls' company culture," said Rick Pierro, co-founder and president of Superior Controls. "Ray is a strategic hire and rounds out our experienced business development team on the east coast."

"My history working with Superior Controls on automation projects as a customer started back in 1997 as an automation engineer in the food & beverage industry with subsequent projects in the semiconductor, chemical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries," said Boudreau. "Being that Superior Controls business philosophy, values, and mission are in alignment with mine, I am excited to join this professional team with a trusted name in the system integration industry."

In 2019, Superior Controls and its west coast division, Banks Integration Group, were acquired by Falfurrias Capital Partners-backed E Technologies Group. The combined company has 14 offices across the U.S., and has an experienced, diverse technical staff of more than 380 engineers. Together Superior Controls and Banks Integration are the E Technologies Life Sciences Center of Excellence.

About Superior Controls

Since 1993, Superior Controls, an E-Technologies Group Company, has reliably delivered professionally executed automation and control systems integration services to leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies in 36 states and 15 countries. In addition to being seven-time certified by the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), Superior Controls has passed over fifty quality management and validation audits and is a Rockwell Automation Solution Partner. With the 2017 addition of Banks Integration Group, a ten-year Rockwell Automation Solution Partner on the West Coast, the company works nationally with industry leaders such as Pfizer, Biogen, GE Healthcare, Genentech, Gilead, and more. Superior Controls and Banks Integration Group have four engineering offices located in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Albany, New York, Vacaville, California and South San Francisco, California. For more information, visit Superior Controls' website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

