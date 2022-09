Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Awarded $750,000 Grant to Expand its Manufacturing Operations

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that it has been awarded a grant of up to $750,000 by the State of Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity as part of the Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO of Superior Drilling Products, commented, "We have been producing drilling tools for over 30 years in Utah and look forward to expanding our capacity and employee count in support of the significant demand that exists domestically and internationally. This grant will specifically help fund the acquisition of a new high-speed, tight tolerance CNC machine, as well as the ancillary costs for facility and technology upgrades, and employee training. We are grateful to the Governor’s office for their long standing support of SDP and their efforts to drive manufacturing growth in Utah.”

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

