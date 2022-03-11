Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Grew Revenue 156% and Achieved Earnings per Share of $0.02 in Fourth Quarter 2021

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We had exceptional growth in demand for our Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool ("DNR”) as the number of operators and rigs using the tool continues to grow. It would appear as well that we are now reaching a point where tool fleet replacement is required as tool sales in the quarter picked up measurably.”

He added, "We have been building out our team and focused on training to be able to deliver to demand in 2022. We are working hard to address the challenges of talent management and retention, stay ahead of supply chain constraints and meet our customers’ requirements as demand continues to expand.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

($ in thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year North America 3,546 3,041 1,203 16.6% 194.7% International 405 521 338 (22.3)% 19.7% Total Revenue $ 3,950 $ 3,562 $ 1,541 10.9% 156.3% Tool Sales/Rental $ 1,545 $ 836 342 84.8% 351.7% Other Related Tool Revenue 1,422 1,510 561 (5.8)% 153.4% Tool Revenue 2,967 2,346 903 26.5% 228.5% Contract Services 983 1,216 638 (19.1)% 54.1% Total Revenue $ 3,950 $ 3,562 $ 1,541 10.9% 156.3%

Significant growth in revenue year-over-year reflected a strong recovery in the oil & gas industry especially in North America, growing market penetration of the Company’s DNR in North America and the related expanded demand for new drilling tools.

For the fourth quarter 2021, approximately 90% of revenue was from North America and approximately 10% from international markets, all within the Middle East. Revenue in North America grew year-over-year from increased tool revenue and strong growth in Contract Services.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 1,777 $ 1,442 $ 821 23.2% 116.5% As a percent of sales 45.0% 40.5% 53.3% Selling, general & administrative $ 1,660 $ 1,551 $ 1,483 7.0% 11.9% As a percent of sales 42.0% 43.6% 96.2% Depreciation & amortization $ 423 $ 405 $ 682 4.3% (38.0)% Total operating expenses $ 3,860 $ 3,399 $ 2,986 13.6% 29.3% Operating Income (loss) $ 90 $ 163 $ (1,445) (44.7)% (106.2)% As a % of sales 2% 4.6% (94)% Other (expense) income including

income tax (expense) $ 555 $ (169) $ 790 (427.2)% (29.8)% Net Income (loss) $ 645 $ (6) $ (655) NM NM Diluted loss per share $ 0.02 $ (0.00) $ (0.03) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 827 $ 853 $ (494) (3.0)% (267.4)% As a % of sales 20.9% 23.9% NM

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross margin was impacted by operating inefficiencies associated with labor shortages and supply chain constraints. Selling, general & administrative expenses were higher as a result of labor constraints and the inflationary impact of wages.

Net income of $645 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share was primarily due to the recovery of principal and interest of a related party note receivable in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved year-over-year to $827 thousand on higher net income.

The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance.

Full Year 2021 Review

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 $ Change % Change Tool sales/rental $ 4,331 $ 3,030 $ 1,301 42.9% Other Related Tool Revenue 4,917 4,021 $ 896 22.3% Tool Revenue $ 9,248 $ 7,051 $ 2,198 31.2% Contract Services 4,088 3,420 $ 667 19.5% Total Revenue $ 13,336 $ 10,471 $ 2,865 27.4% Operating expenses 13,923 14,293 $ (371) (2.6)% Operating (loss) income $ (587) $ (3,823) $ 3,235 (84.6)% Net loss $ (530) $ (3,430) $ 2,900 (84.6)% Diluted loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.13) $ 0.11 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,626 $ (103) $ 2,729 NM

Revenue of $13.3 million grew 27% over the prior year as a result of an improved market combined with strong demand for the Company’s products and services. Revenue in North America was up 35% which more than offset a 8.7% decline in international markets as the Middle East continued to address the global pandemic with containment restrictions.

Tool revenue was $9.2 million, up 31%, or $2.2 million, from the prior-year period driven by demand for the DNR, both new tools as well as repair and royalty revenue from DNR activity on more rigs throughout the year. Contract Services revenue increased approximately $667 thousand, or 19%, to $4.1 million for the year as the Company refurbished more tools for its legacy customer.

Operating expenses in 2021 were down $371 thousand, or 3%, compared with 2020. This was primarily as a result of lower amortization expense and the reorganization of the Company’s international business to improve profitability.

Other income in 2021 included $707 thousand for recovery of a related party note receivable, whereas 2020 benefitted from the $933 thousand in forgiveness on SBA loans.

The net loss in 2021 was $530 thousand, or ($0.02) per diluted share, improved over a net loss of $3.4 million, ($0.13) per diluted share in 2020.

Adjusted EBTIDA was $2.6 million in 2021, or 19.7% of revenue. This was up from an Adjusted loss before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization of $103 thousand in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.8 million, up $861 thousand from the end of 2020 and up $353 thousand from the trailing third quarter. Cash generated by operations for the year was $526 thousand. Long-term debt, including the current portion, at quarter-end was $2.5 million. The final $750 thousand of principal due on the note is payable on October 5, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company completed an equity offering of 1,739,131 shares of common stock at a price of $1.15 per share, which resulted in net proceeds of approximately $1.7 million.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Contract Services Revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale or rent of tools to customers.

Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements Of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue North America $ 3,545,648 $ 1,203,086 $ 11,619,593 $ 8,590,933 International 404,821 338,119 1,716,556 1,879,865 Total revenue $ 3,950,469 $ 1,541,205 $ 13,336,149 $ 10,470,798 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 1,777,130 820,961 5,618,844 5,105,677 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,660,386 1,483,338 6,200,522 6,371,337 Depreciation and amortization expense 422,733 681,998 2,103,534 2,816,396 Total operating costs and expenses 3,860,249 2,986,297 13,922,900 14,293,410 Operating Income (loss) 90,220 (1,445,092) (586,751) (3,822,612) Other Income (expense) Interest income 81 28 228 5,803 Interest expense (125,593) (125,096) (539,390) (575,306) Recovery of related party note receivable 707,112 - 707,112 - Loss on Fixed Asset Impairment - - - (30,000) Net gain/(loss) on sale or disposition of assets 939 32,000 (249) 174,234 Loan Forgiveness - 891,600 - 933,003 Total other expense 582,539 798,532 167,701 507,734 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 672,759 $ (646,560) $ (419,050) $ (3,314,878) Income tax expense (27,875) (8,582) (110,751) (114,996) Net Income (loss) $ 644,884 $ (655,142) (529,801) (3,429,874) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ (0.03) $ (0.02) $ (0.13) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 27,816,874 25,650,846 26,378,967 25,515,166 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.03) $ (0.02) $ (0.13) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 26,153,334 25,650,846 26,378,967 25,515,166

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,822,100 $ 1,961,441 Accounts receivable, net 2,871,932 1,345,622 Prepaid expenses 435,595 90,269 Inventories 1,174,635 1,020,008 Asset held for sale - 40,000 Other current assets 55,159 40,620 Total current assets 7,359,421 4,497,960 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,930,329 7,535,098 Intangible assets, net 236,111 819,444 Right of use Asset (net of amortization) $ 20,518 $ 99,831 Other noncurrent assets 65,880 87,490 Total assets $ 14,612,259 $ 13,039,823 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,139,091 $ 430,015 Accrued expenses 467,462 1,091,518 Accrued Income tax 206,490 106,446 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 13,716 79,313 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 65,678 61,691 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 2,195,759 1,397,337 - - Total current liabilities $ 4,088,196 $ 3,166,320 Operating long term liability 6,802 20,518 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,112,658 4,178,261 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 256,675 1,451,049 Total liabilities $ 8,464,331 $ 8,816,148 Shareholders' equity Common stock (28,218,316 and 25,762,342) 28,218 25,762 Additional paid-in-capital 43,071,218 40,619,620 Accumulated deficit (36,951,508) (36,421,707) Total stockholders' equity $ 6,147,928 $ 4,223,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,612,259 $ 13,039,823

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Loss $ (529,801) $ (3,429,874) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,103,534 2,816,396 Amortization debt discount Share - based compensation expense 756,743 550,573 Loss on disposition of rental fleet - 23,649 Loss (Gain) on sale or dispositon of assets 249 (174,234) Gain on Forgiveness of loan - (933,003) Impairment on asset held for sale - 30,000 Amortization of deferred loan cost 18,522 18,525 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,526,310) 2,504,887 Inventories (143,590) (95,976) Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets (338,255) 266,488 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 85,020 (85,630) Income Tax expense 100,044 90,566 Other long term liabilities - (61,421) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 526,156 1,520,946 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (936,718) (1,167,346) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 50,000 149,833 Net Cash Provided By Investing Activities (886,718) (1,017,513) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (1,277,730) (2,350,783) Proceeds received from debt borrowings - 72,520 Proceeds received from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - 891,600 Payments on Revolving loan (895,787) (1,179,768) Proceeds received from Revolving loan 1,697,427 1,185,319 Proceeds from financing obligation - 1,622,106 Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock 1,697,311 - Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 1,221,221 240,994 Net change in Cash 860,659 744,427 Cash at Beginning of Period 1,961,441 1,217,014 Cash at End of Period $ 2,822,100 $ 1,961,441 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 530,898 $ 576,854 Non-cash payment of other liabilities by offsetting recovery of

related-party note receivable $ 707,112 $ - Long term debt paid with Sale of Plane $ - $ 211,667

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) ($, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 644,884 $ (655,142) $ $ (6,210) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 422,733 681,998 405,225 Interest expense, net 125,512 125,068 130,172 Share-based compensation 226,144 180,730 196,096 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 27,875 8,582 39,327 Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable (707,112) - - Loan Forgiveness - (891,600) - (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (939) (32,000) - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 827,297 $ (494,164) $ 852,810 GAAP Revenue $ 3,950,469 $ 1,541,205 $ 3,561,919 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.9% NM 23.9% Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 GAAP net loss $ (529,801) $ (3,429,874) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 2,103,534 2,816,396 Interest expense, net 539,162 569,503 Share-based compensation 756,743 550,573 Net non-cash compensation 352,800 352,800 Income tax expense 110,751 114,996 Impairment on asset held for sale - 30,000 Gain on disposition of assets (249) (174,234) Loan forgiveness - (933,003) Inventory impairment - - Recovery of related party note receivable (707,112) - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,625,828 $ (102,843) GAAP Revenue $ 13,336,149 $ 10,470,798 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.7% (1.0)%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

