Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced today that it has received notification from the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American”) that the Company has regained compliance with the continued listing standard of Sections 1003(a)(ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide ("the "Company Guide”). At March 31, 2022, SDP had shareholders’ equity of $6.5 million, surpassing the $6.0 million requirement to meet the listing standard.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO commented, "We made excellent progress this past year as evidenced by our strong growth and, importantly, the significant operating leverage inherent in our business that delivered earnings and improving book value. These are exciting times for Superior Drilling. The demand for our capabilities in the manufacture and refurbishment of drilling tools continues to expand as our productivity and quality provides greater benefits to our customers and replaces their need to add capacity. Importantly as well, our branded drilling tools are garnering greater attention in the marketplace as we capture greater share on drilling rigs.”

As of May 19, 2022, the below compliance (".BC”) indicator will no longer be disseminated and the Company was removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American’s website.

