Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Grew 34% to $4.5 million in Second Quarter 2022

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our second quarter revenue growth reflected the continued improvement in the oil & gas industry, our success with obtaining additional business with existing customers, and the increasing market for our flagship tool, the Drill-N-Ream® ("DNR”),” commented Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO. "We have continued to see favorable demand in our North America market, and we are encouraged with the improving market conditions in the Middle East. We believe there is significant demand for the DNR internationally. Our recent announcement that Bin Zayed Petroleum for Investment Ltd, one of the foremost global companies with broad petroleum experience, will market and distribute our DNR to key end markets in the Middle East and North Africa is a game-changing event for us. We expect customers to adopt the technology quickly given our new channel partner’s scale, customer reach and market access.”

Mr. Meier added, "Our contract services business has been very strong as we continue to expand the volume and products we manufacture and refurbish for our long-time legacy customer. Equally exciting, is the number of inquiries and discussions we are having with other major industry players to leverage our state-of-the-art drilling tool fabrication facility and expertise to support their growth initiatives and strategies. Our efforts going forward are focused on talent acquisition and retention, and ensuring we have the necessary manufacturing capacity to capture the incredible demand for our products and manufacturing services.”

Second Quarter 2022 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

($ in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year North America 4,021 3,745 2,941 7.4 % 36.7 % International 520 385 458 34.9 % 13.5 % Total Revenue $ 4,541 $ 4,130 $ 3,399 9.9 % 33.6 % Tool Sales/Rental $ 1,147 $ 1,049 1,120 9.3 % 2.4 % Other Related Tool Revenue 1,745 1,720 1,153 1.4 % 51.3 % Tool Revenue 2,892 2,769 2,273 4.4 % 27.2 % Contract Services 1,649 1,361 1,126 21.2 % 46.5 % Total Revenue $ 4,541 $ 4,130 $ 3,399 9.9 % 33.6 %

Revenue growth reflects the continued recovery in the North America oil & gas industry and continued strong demand for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools.

For the second quarter of 2022, North America revenue comprised approximately 89% of total revenue, with remaining sales all within the Middle East. Revenue in North America grew year-over-year from increased Tool Revenue and strong growth in Contract Services. Over the last year, International market growth has been at a slower rate compared with the Company’s domestic market due to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions, which have impacted travel, labor recruitment and oil and gas industry investment.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 2,116 $ 1,768 $ 1,224 19.7 % 72.9 % As a percent of sales 46.6 % 42.8 % 36.0 % Selling, general & administrative $ 1,894 $ 1,647 $ 1,473 15.0 % 28.6 % As a percent of sales 41.7 % 39.9 % 43.3 % Depreciation & amortization $ 403 $ 411 $ 586 (2.0 )% (31.2 )% Total operating expenses $ 4,413 $ 3,825 $ 3,283 15.4 % 34.4 % Operating Income $ 128 $ 305 $ 116 (58.1 )% 9.8 % As a % of sales 2.8 % 7.4 % 3.4 % Other (expense) income including

income tax (expense) $ (184 ) $ (155 ) $ (183 ) 18.8 % 0.6 % Net (loss) Income $ (57 ) $ 150 $ (67 ) (137.8 )% (15.3 )% Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) (137.8 )% (22.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 831 $ 1,014 $ 957 (18.0 )% (13.2 )% As a % of sales 18.3 % 24.5 % 28.2 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

The increase in the cost of revenue as a percent of revenue was the result of global inflationary headwinds that affected payroll expenses, raw material cost, supplies, and repair and maintenance costs. In addition, the Company has expanded its workforce to accommodate for its current and expected growth, with talent being added in operations, quality, safety and general production support areas.

Selling, general & administrative expenses were 41.7% of revenue, an improvement of 160 basis points from the prior-year period due to the leverage on higher sales volume. On a sequential basis, the change in SG&A as a percent of revenue was unfavorable due to inflation and higher stock-based compensation expense as well an increase in professional fees.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased approximately 31% year-over-year to $403 thousand as a result of fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.8 million, comparable with year-end 2021. Cash generated by operations for the year-to-date period was $1.4 million compared with $335 thousand in the prior-year period, largely reflecting the improvement in net income. Capital expenditures were $1.2 million for the first six months of 2022, which reflected machining capacity expansion, an increase in maintenance, and an increase in the Company’s Middle East DNR rental tool fleet. The comparable period in 2021 had $55 thousand of capital spending. The Company expects capital spending for fiscal 2022 to range between $3 million to $4 million.

Total debt at quarter-end was $2.4 million, down 2% from December 31, 2021. The Company has sufficient cash to pay off, and expects to retire, the Hard Rock Note with its final $750 thousand payment in October 2022.

2022 Outlook and Guidance

The Company’s expectations for 2022 are as follows:

Revenue: $22 million to $25 million

SG&A: $7.0 million to $7.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $6 million to $8 million

The full year 2022 expectations reflects the impact from the sale of the $3.8 million stage one MENA DNR fleet to Bin Zayed Petroleum in the third quarter of 2022. The Company expects third quarter 2022 revenue will be $8 million to $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA to range between $3.5 million to $4.0 million.

Mr. Meier concluded, "We are extremely encouraged with the execution of our channel partner agreement with Bin Zayed for the Middle East and North African markets. We believe this progress, combined with our expanded relationship with our long-term legacy customer, will position us well in the global oil & gas industry as we prepare to move into 2023.”

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale or rent of tools to customers.

Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s fiscal 2022 and future financial results. This non-GAAP financial measure is a preliminary estimate and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth in this presentation may be material.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements Of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue North America $ 4,021,118 $ 2,941,056 $ 7,766,132 $ 5,033,255 International 519,724 458,053 904,874 790,506 Total revenue $ 4,540,842 $ 3,399,109 $ 8,671,007 $ 5,823,761 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 2,116,096 1,224,179 3,883,995 2,399,772 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,894,403 1,473,081 3,541,051 2,988,670 Depreciation and amortization expense 402,648 585,504 813,379 1,275,577 Total operating costs and expenses 4,413,147 3,282,764 8,238,425 6,664,019 Operating Income (loss) 127,695 116,345 432,582 (840,258 ) Other Income (expense) Interest income 2,978 50 3,176 98 Interest expense (132,738 ) (145,521 ) (256,600 ) (283,577 ) Net gain/(loss) on sale or disposition of assets (22,146 ) (11,187 ) (22,146 ) (1,187 ) Total other expense (151,906 ) (156,658 ) (275,570 ) (284,666 ) (Loss) Income before income taxes (24,211 ) (40,313 ) 157,012 (1,124,924 ) Income tax expense (32,299 ) (26,468 ) (63,752 ) (43,649 ) Net (loss) income $ (56,510 ) $ (66,781 ) $ 93,260 $ (1,168,573 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 28,235,001 25,762,342 28,235,001 25,762,342 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 28,235,001 25,762,342 28,305,101 25,762,342

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,827,426 $ 2,822,100 Accounts receivable, net 2,799,480 2,871,932 Prepaid expenses 643,155 435,595 Inventories 1,324,724 1,174,635 Other current assets 88,588 55,159 Total current assets 7,683,373 7,359,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,426,690 6,930,329 Intangible assets, net 152,778 236,111 Right of use Asset (net of amortization) 160,301 20,518 Other noncurrent assets 110,519 65,880 Total assets $ 15,533,661 $ 14,612,259 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,095,552 $ 1,139,091 Accrued expenses 853,194 467,462 Accrued Income tax 219,912 206,490 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 160,301 13,716 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 70,025 65,678 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 2,204,508 2,195,759 Total current liabilities 4,603,492 4,088,196 Operating Lease Liability - 6,802 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,075,778 4,112,658 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 190,533 256,675 Total liabilities 8,869,803 8,464,331 Shareholders' equity Common stock (28,235,001 and 25,762,342) 28,235 28,235 Additional paid-in-capital 43,493,802 43,071,201 Accumulated deficit (36,858,248 ) (36,951,508 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,663,789 6,147,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,533,661 $ 14,612,259

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 93,329 $ (1,168,573 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 813,379 1,275,575 Stock-based compensation expense 422,601 334,505 Loss on sale or disposition of assets, net 22,146 1,187 Amortization of deferred loan cost 9,262 9,262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 72,452 (584,780 ) Inventories (149,223 ) (161,566 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets (285,628 ) (280,814 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 342,193 877,585 Income Tax expense 13,422 32,149 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 1,353,933 334,530 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,249,419 ) 54,780 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 50,000 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (1,249,419 ) 104,780 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (281,487 ) (266,719 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 182,318 - Payments on revolving loan (553,650 ) (513,897 ) Proceeds received from revolving loan 553,631 1,068,978 Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (99,188 ) 288,362 Net change in Cash 5,326 727,672 Cash at Beginning of Period 2,822,100 1,961,441 Cash at End of Period $ 2,827,426 $ 2,689,113

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) ($, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 20, 2021 March 31, 2022 GAAP net (loss) income $ (56,510 ) $ (66,781 ) $ 149,837 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 402,648 585,504 410,733 Interest expense, net 129,760 145,471 123,664 Share-based compensation 212,469 167,033 210,133 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 32,299 26,468 31,384 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 22,146 11,187 - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 831,012 $ 957,081 $ 1,013,951 GAAP Revenue $ 4,540,842 $ 3,399,109 $ 4,130,164 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.3 % 28.2 % 24.5 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

