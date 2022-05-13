Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Grew 70% to $4.1 million in First Quarter 2022; Achieved EPS of $0.01

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

"Our team once again has demonstrated our ability to perform exceptionally well. Over the last two years, we have delivered in the face of adversity and now with markets accelerating are expanding capacity, producing efficiently and meeting customer demand. As a result, we had an excellent first quarter that demonstrated the significant leverage inherent in our operations with EBITDA margin expanding 360 basis points to 24.5% over the trailing December quarter on just 4.5% increase in revenue,” commented Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO. "A regularly growing number of operators in North America are realizing the value of our Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool ("DNR”), demand is also increasing for our quality manufacturing and refurbishment services and our markets are consistently improving. We are encouraged with the development of our new associates brought on last year that are now producing at a higher rate, which has also allowed us to take on more contract service work.”

He added, "Our commitment to training and efficiency remain a priority as we make further investments in building out our team with skilled experts. In addition, to support our growth expectations, we recently invested $1.1 million in new machinery that is expected to increase our capacity for both the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits as well as other contract manufacturing work. We are excited about our future and believe that we can continue to outperform as we advance through 2022 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2022 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

($ in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year North America 3,745 3,546 2,092 5.6% 79.0% International 385 405 332 (4.9)% 15.9% Total Revenue $ 4,130 $ 3,950 $ 2,425 4.5% 70.3% Tool Sales/Rental $ 1,049 $ 1,545 831 (32.1)% 26.2% Other Related Tool Revenue 1,720 1,422 832 20.9% 106.6% Tool Revenue 2,769 2,967 1,664 (6.7)% 66.4% Contract Services 1,361 983 761 38.4% 78.9% Total Revenue $ 4,130 $ 3,950 $ 2,425 4.5% 70.3%

Revenue growth reflects the continued recovery in the North America oil & gas industry, strengthened market share for the DNR and continued strong demand for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools.

For the first quarter of 2022, North America revenue comprised approximately 90% of total revenue, with remaining sales all within the Middle East. International markets, while showing improvement year-over-year, remain under pressure as pandemic-related restrictions persist and remain an obstacle to travel and labor recruitment. Revenue in North America grew year-over-year from increased tool revenue and strong growth in Contract Services.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 1,768 $ 1,777 $ 1,176 (0.5)% 50.4% As a percent of sales 42.8% 45.0% 48.5% Selling, general & administrative $ 1,647 $ 1,660 $ 1,516 (0.8)% 8.6% As a percent of sales 39.9% 42.0% 62.5% Depreciation & amortization $ 411 $ 423 $ 690 (2.8)% (40.5)% Total operating expenses $ 3,825 $ 3,860 $ 3,381 (0.9)% 13.1% Operating Income (loss) $ 305 $ 90 $ (957) 237.9% NM As a % of sales 7.4% 2.3% (39.5)% Other (expense) income including

income tax (expense) $ (155) $ 555 $ (145) (127.9)% 6.8% Net Income (loss) $ 150 $ 645 $ (1,102) (76.8)% (113.6)% Diluted loss per share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.04) (77.1)% NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,014 $ 827 $ (11) 22.6% NM As a % of sales 24.5% 20.9% (0.4)%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Higher volume combined with cost discipline, improved processes and operational efficiencies are resulting in enhanced leverage despite continued investments in people and inflationary pressures. Selling, general & administrative expenses were 39.9% of revenue, a measurable improvement from the prior-year period, and were 210 basis points lower sequentially.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased approximately 40% year-over-year to $411 thousand as a result of fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

Net income for the quarter was $150 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the sequential fourth quarter was elevated due to the recovery of principal and interest of a related party note receivable during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.0 million, or 24.5% of sales, further demonstrating the strong inherent operating leverage in the business. The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.9 million, up slightly from year-end 2021. Cash generated by operations for the quarter was $1.1 million compared with $205 thousand in the year ago period, largely reflecting the improvement in net income. Capital expenditures were $919 thousand in the quarter and included a down payment of $287 thousand to secure a new CNC machine.

Long-term debt, including the current portion, at quarter-end, was $2.3 million, down 5% from December 31, 2021. The final $750 thousand of principal due on the Hard Rock note is payable on October 5, 2022.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Contract Services Revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale or rent of tools to customers.

Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements Of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue North America $ 3,745,014 $ 2,092,200 International 385,150 332,453 Total revenue $ 4,130,164 $ 2,424,653 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 1,767,903 1,175,593 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,646,643 1,515,590 Depreciation and amortization expense 410,733 690,074 Total operating costs and expenses 3,825,279 3,381,257 Operating Income (loss) 304,885 (956,604) Other Income (expense) Interest income 197 48 Interest expense (123,861) (138,057) Net gain/(loss) on sale or disposition of assets - 10,000 Total other expense (123,664) (128,009) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 181,221 $ (1,084,613) Income tax expense (31,384) (17,180) Net Income (loss) $ 149,837 $ (1,101,793) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.04) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 28,235,001 25,762,342 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ 0.01 $ (0.04) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 28,305,101 25,762,342

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,854,093 $ 2,822,100 Accounts receivable, net 3,155,906 2,871,932 Prepaid expenses 248,502 435,595 Inventories 1,024,345 1,174,635 Other current assets 55,744 55,159 Total current assets 7,338,590 7,359,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,480,390 6,930,329 Intangible assets, net 194,444 236,111 Right of use Asset (net of amortization) 18,873 20,518 Other noncurrent assets 65,880 65,880 Total assets $ 15,098,177 $ 14,612,259 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,245,122 $ 1,139,091 Accrued expenses 609,991 467,462 Accrued Income tax 212,878 206,490 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 11,561 13,716 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 67,853 65,678 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 2,116,480 2,195,759 Total current liabilities 4,263,885 4,088,196 Operating Lease Liability 7,312 6,802 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,093,686 4,112,658 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 225,396 256,675 Total liabilities 8,590,279 8,464,331 Shareholders' equity Common stock (28,235,001 and 25,762,342) 28,235 28,235 Additional paid-in-capital 43,281,334 43,071,201 Accumulated deficit (36,801,671) (36,951,508) Total shareholders' equity 6,507,898 6,147,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,098,177 $ 14,612,259

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and 21 (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 149,837 $ (1,101,793) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 410,733 690,072 Share - based compensation expense 210,133 167,473 Loss / (Gain) on sale or disposition of assets - (10,000) Amortization of deferred loan cost 4,631 4,631 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (283,974) (256,215) Inventories 150,290 23,925 Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets 186,508 (17,841) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 248,560 688,451 Income Tax expense 6,388 16,380 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 1,083,106 205,083 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (919,127) (74,956) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 50,000 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (919,127) (24,956) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (131,978) (135,403) Payments on revolving loan (21,541) (280,245) Proceeds received from revolving loan 21,533 536,331 Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (131,986) 120,683 Net change in Cash 31,993 300,810 Cash at Beginning of Period 2,822,100 1,961,441 Cash at End of Period $ 2,854,093 $ 2,262,251 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 122,157 $ 130,363

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) ($, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 December 31,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 149,837 $ (1,101,793) $ 644,884 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 410,733 690,074 422,733 Interest expense, net 123,664 138,009 125,512 Share-based compensation 210,133 167,473 226,144 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 31,384 17,180 27,875 Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable - - (707,112) (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (10,000) (939) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,013,951 $ (10,858) $ 827,297 GAAP Revenue $ 4,130,164 $ 2,424,653 $ 3,950,469 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.5% (0.4)% 20.9%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

