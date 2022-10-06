Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings, at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup conference in Chicago on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm CT). A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://www.sdpi.com/Events, and through the conference at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46721. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website following the conference.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005993/en/