Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Executes Sale-Leaseback Transaction for $4.5 million

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), an innovator and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it has entered into sale-leaseback agreements for its facilities in Vernal, Utah. The transaction is subject to customary due diligence and the Company expects it to close before year end.

Under the terms of the transaction, SDP will sell its facilities for $4.5 million and simultaneously enter into a 15-year lease. After fees, the Company is expected to net approximately $4.2 million in proceeds of which $2.5 million will be used to repay its outstanding mortgage. Lease terms are for monthly payments that are $17 thousand less than current mortgage debt service.

Chris Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "This transaction was an excellent opportunity given current market conditions for us to monetize our Vernal property. The proceeds will enable us to completely pay off our mortgage and improve liquidity with approximately $1.7 million in additional cash. The additional cash helps bolster our balance sheet providing us the flexibility to continue to expand internationally and develop additional revenue streams. The Drill-N-Ream®, our unique, patented wellbore conditioning tool, is being deployed more frequently in international markets while it also continues to gain new customers in the U.S. We believe this bodes well for our future and these opportunities are further bolstered as the oil & gas industry begins to improve.”

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

