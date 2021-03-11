Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are realizing the impact of the improvement in the industry as we add back variable costs to address improving demand. As we advanced through the fourth quarter and into 2021, we have had more activity in North America than we have seen since before the pandemic. It is encouraging to see the market improve, but more importantly, we are optimistic given the growing recognition with more operators of the Drill-N-Ream® ("DNR”), our unique, patented well bore conditioning tool. While International markets were challenged with the pandemic which restricted customers’ operations, we nonetheless continued to build market share and expanded the markets we serve. The production efficiencies which the DNR can deliver are measurable. We believe in this environment of cash conservation, the use of tools that can enhance productivity becomes an imperative for our customers. We were successful in reducing our cost structure to cash break even as we entered 2021 and expect revenue to sequentially improve from here.”

Reduced global demand for oil due to the social and economic impacts of the pandemic resulted in revenue declining $2.8 million, or 64%, when compared with the prior-year period. As global oil markets bottomed in the latter half of the year and slowly began to recover, fourth quarter revenue was unchanged sequentially. Specifically, the market in North America has begun to improve from its lows in the summer of 2020. Revenue in North America increased 8% sequentially on higher Contract Services from an increasing rig count, while International markets have lagged in the recovery.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

The cost of revenue declined approximately $1.2 million over the prior-year period reflecting lower material costs from lower volume and reduced fixed and other variable costs, specifically labor. The decline in costs was the result of actions taken to align operations with lower demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 53% compared with 48% for the prior-year period. The increase reflects lower absorption of overhead costs on reduced volume. Sequentially, on similar revenue, the cost of sales improved to 53.3% as a result of continued cost management and improved mix of products.

The 22% decline in selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A), which includes research and development projects, was primarily due to cost reduction measures related to the pandemic initiated in April 2020. The 3% decline sequentially reflected the third phase of similar cost reductions initiated in October 2020.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million, showing improvement from a net loss of $1.7 million in the trailing third quarter of 2020, but down compared with fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved sequentially as a result of the additional cost saving measures.

The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance.

Full Year 2020 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Tool sales/rental $ 3,030 $ 5,310 $ (2,280 ) (42.9 )% Other Related Tool Revenue 4,021 6,806 (2,785 ) (40.9 )% Tool Revenue $ 7,051 $ 12,116 $ (5,065 ) (41.8 )% Contract Services 3,420 6,881 (3,461 ) (50.3 )% Total Revenue $ 10,471 $ 18,997 $ (8,526 ) (44.9 )% Operating expenses 14,293 19,899 (5,605 ) (28.2 )% Operating (loss) income $ (3,823 ) $ (902 ) $ (2,921 ) NM Net loss $ (3,430 ) $ (936 ) $ (2,493 ) NM Diluted loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (103 ) $ 3,972 $ (4,075 ) NM

Revenue in the year ended 2020 was $10.5 million, compared with $19.0 million in 2019. Lower revenue was driven by the unfavorable impacts of COVID-19 on the demand for oil and the geopolitically driven imbalance of supply and demand in the global oil market, which resulted in a significant reduction in drilling activity globally.

Despite the decline in drilling activity, international revenue increased 43% as the DNR gained market share. Tool revenue was $7.1 million, down 42%, or $5.1 million, from the prior-year period. Contract Services revenue decreased approximately $3.5 million, or 50%, to $3.4 million for the year.

Aggressive cost reduction efforts in 2020 resulted in a $5.6 million, or 28%, decline in total operating costs compared with 2019. These measures included headcount reductions, salary reductions and the deferral of new product development initiatives.

Additionally, the Company recognized $933 thousand of loan forgiveness in 2020. Approximately $892 thousand was related to the Company’s PPP Loan and $41 thousand related to an SBA equipment loan that was forgiven as part of the CARES Act.

2020 net loss was $3.4 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was near breakeven for the year at $(0.1) million, or (1.3)% of sales in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the year was $2.0 million, up from $1.2 million at the end of 2019. Cash used in operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $694 thousand, whereas for the full year 2020 the Company generated $575 thousand in cash from operations. During the fourth quarter, the Company completed a sale-leaseback transaction of its Vernal, UT property realizing net proceeds after fees of $4.2 million, of which $2.6 million was used to pay the total outstanding balance of the mortgage on the property. Long-term debt, including the current portion at December 31, 2020, was $2.8 million. The sale-leaseback transaction included a repurchase option and as a result, the Company recognized at year end a $4.2 million financial obligation related to the minimum 15-year lease of the Vernal, Utah property.

Strategy and outlook

Mr. Meier concluded, "We expect that we will grow through 2021 as global market conditions in the oil and gas industry improve. We are seeing the slow and steady rebound in the market in North America now and believe the opportunities in the International market will also gradually improve as we move through 2021. Although we do not expect that the global drill rig count will return to what it was prior to the pandemic, primarily as operators become more efficient with their production practices and are more disciplined in capital deployment, we do expect that we will continue to add new customers and further the market penetration of the DNR around the world.”

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Contract Services Revenue is comprised of drill bit and other repair and manufacturing services.

Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale of tools or tools rented to customers.

Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations For the Three Months For the Year Ended Ended December 31, Ended December 31, (unaudited) (audited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 North America $ 1,203,086 $ 3,724,893 $ 8,590,933 $ 17,682,560 International 338,119 616,117 1,879,865 1,314,454 Total Revenue $ 1,541,205 $ 4,341,010 $ 10,470,798 $ 18,997,014 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 820,961 2,063,117 5,105,677 8,182,546 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,483,338 1,900,627 6,371,337 8,287,832 Depreciation and amortization expense 681,998 748,333 2,816,396 3,428,403 Total operating costs and expenses 2,986,297 4,712,077 14,293,410 19,898,781 Operating loss (1,445,092 ) (371,067 ) (3,822,612 ) (901,767 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 28 8,552 5,803 60,996 Interest expense (125,096 ) (173,949 ) (575,306 ) (764,754 ) Loss on Fixed Asset Impairment - - (30,000 ) (6,143 ) Gain (loss) on sale or disposition of assets 32,000 1,500 174,234 15,647 Forgiveness / Govt payment of SBA debt 891,600 - 933,003 - Total other expense 798,532 514,251 507,734 (16,106 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (646,560 ) $ 143,184 $ (3,314,878 ) $ (917,873 ) Income tax expense (1,187 ) (18,550 ) (10,481 ) (18,550 ) Foreign Tax (7,395 ) - (104,515 ) - Net income (loss) $ (655,142 ) $ 124,634 $ (3,429,874 ) $ (936,423 ) Basic income (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,650,846 25,231,845 25,515,166 25,090,283 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,650,846 25,231,845 25,515,166 25,090,283

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,961,441 $ 1,217,014 Accounts receivable, net 1,345,622 3,850,509 Prepaid expenses 90,269 139,070 Inventories 1,020,008 924,032 Asset held for sale 40,000 252,704 Other current assets 40,620 252,178 Total current assets 4,497,960 6,635,507 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,535,098 8,045,692 Intangible assets, net 819,444 1,986,111 Right of use Asset (net of amortization) 99,831 - Other noncurrent assets 87,490 93,619 Total assets $ 13,039,823 $ 16,760,929 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 430,015 $ 945,414 Accrued expenses 1,091,518 683,832 Customer Deposits - 61,421 Income tax payable 106,446 15,880 Current portion of operating lease liability 79,313 - Current portion of long-term financial obligation 61,691 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 1,397,337 4,102,543 Total current liabilities $ 3,166,320 $ 5,809,090 Operating Lease Liability 20,518 - Long-term financial obligation 4,178,261 - Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 1,451,049 3,848,863 Total liabilities $ 8,816,148 $ 9,657,953 Stockholders' equity Common stock (25,762,342 and 25,418,126) 25,762 25,418 Additional paid-in-capital 40,619,620 40,069,391 Accumulated deficit (36,421,707 ) (32,991,833 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 4,223,675 $ 7,102,976 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,039,823 $ 16,760,929

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Audited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Loss $ (3,429,874 ) $ (936,423 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,816,396 3,428,403 Share based compensation expense 550,573 629,180 Loss on disposition of rental fleet 23,649 37,568 Loss/ (Gain) on sale or disposition of assets (174,234 ) (15,647 ) Gain on Forgiveness of SBA loan (933,003 ) - Impairment on asset held for sale 30,000 6,143 Amortization of deferred loan cost 18,525 14,942 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,504,887 (1,577,320 ) Inventories (1,041,683 ) (680,904 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 266,488 (299,373 ) Other noncurrent assets - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (85,630 ) 257,533 Income tax expense 90,566 12,240 Other long-term liabilities (61,421 ) 61,421 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 575,239 $ 937,763 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (221,639 ) (509,055 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 149,833 - Market value loss Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (71,806 ) (509,055 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (2,350,783 ) (4,746,145 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 72,520 1,150,000 Proceeds received from SBA Paycheck Protection Program 891,600 - Payments on revolving loan (1,179,768 ) (1,924,939 ) Proceeds received from revolving loan 1,185,319 2,118,226 Proceeds from financing obligation 1,622,106 (73,603 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities 240,994 (3,476,461 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 744,427 (3,047,753 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 1,217,014 4,264,767 Cash at End of Period $ 1,961,441 $ 1,217,014 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 576,854 $ 856,012 Non-cash payment of other liabilities by offsetting recovery of related-party note receivable $ - $ 678,148 Lease equipment renewal $ - $ - Inventory converted to property, plant and equipment $ 945,707 $ 760,495 Long term debt paid with Sale of Plane $ 211,667 $ 559,304 Debt retired with financing obligation $ 2,638,773 $ -

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) ($, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 GAAP net loss $ (655,142 ) $ 124,634 $ (1,731,272 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 681,998 748,333 693,259 Interest expense, net 125,068 165,397 126,337 Share-based compensation 180,730 155,464 157,842 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 8,582 18,550 99,979 (Gain) on disposition of assets (32,000 ) (1,500 ) Loan forgiveness (891,600 ) - (41,403 ) Recovery of related party note receivable - (678,148 ) - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (494,164 ) $ 620,930 $ (607,058 ) GAAP Revenue $ 1,541,205 $ 4,341,010 $ 1,547,442 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (32.1 )% 14.3 % (39.2 )% Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP net loss $ (3,429,874 ) $ (936,423 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 2,816,396 3,428,403 Interest expense, net 569,503 703,758 Share-based compensation 550,573 629,180 Net non-cash compensation 352,800 680,038 Income tax expense 114,996 18,550 Impairment on asset held for sale 30,000 6,143 Gain on disposition of assets (174,234 ) (15,647 ) Loan forgiveness (933,003 ) - Inventory impairment - 136,000 Recovery of related party note receivable - (678,148 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (102,843 ) $ 3,971,854 GAAP Revenue $ 10,470,798 $ 18,997,014 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1.0 )% 20.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

