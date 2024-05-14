Superior Drilling Products Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. On March 7, 2024, Drilling Tools International Corp. ("DTI”) (Nasdaq: DTI) and SDP jointly announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which DTI agreed to acquire SDP for total consideration of approximately $32.2 million. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Revenue Review (See at "Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.) ($ in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Change Sequential Change Year/Year North America $ 4,249 $ 3,639 $ 5,475 16.8 % (22.4 )% International 697 633 806 10.1 % (13.5 )% Total Revenue $ 4,946 $ 4,273 $ 6,281 15.8 % (21.3 )% Tool (DNR) Revenue $ 2,981 $ 2,512 $ 4,254 18.7 % (29.9 )% Contract Services 1,965 1,761 2,027 11.6 % (3.1 )% Total Revenue $ 4,946 $ 4,273 $ 6,281 15.8 % (21.3 )%

The year-over-year change in revenue was impacted by lower tool sales, which largely reflected the decline in U.S. rig count. The average U.S. rig count of 623 in the first quarter of 2024 was down 138 rigs, or 18%, from the prior-year period.

The Company’s North America revenue related to tool sales were up sequentially, largely given the timing of orders from DTI, the Company’s North American distributor.

International revenue growth was 10% sequentially, demonstrating the successful advancements of the Company’s operations in the Middle East (ME), and the increasing rig counts in the ME region.

For the first quarter of 2024, North America revenue comprised approximately 86% of total revenue, with remaining sales all within the ME.

First Quarter 2024 Operating Results ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Change Sequential Change Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 2,305 $ 1,939 $ 2,239 18.9 % 3.0 % As a percent of sales 46.6 % 45.4 % 35.6 % Selling, general & administrative $ 2,130 $ 2,263 $ 2,339 (5.8 )% (8.9 )% As a percent of sales 43.1 % 53.0 % 37.2 % Depreciation & amortization $ 351 $ 344 $ 326 2.0 % 7.7 % Total operating expenses $ 4,787 $ 4,546 $ 4,903 5.3 % (2.4 )% Operating income (loss) $ 159 $ (273 ) $ 1,378 NM (88.4 )% As a % of sales 3.2 % -6.4 % 21.9 % Other (expense) including income tax $ (1,982 ) $ 5,859 $ (135 ) NM NM Net (loss) Income $ (1,822 ) $ 5,586 $ 1,513 NM NM Diluted earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 839 $ 439 $ 2,019 91.0 % (58.4 )% As a % of sales 17.0 % 10.3 % 32.1 % 1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

The cost of revenue increase reflected the underutilization of manufacturing resources given the reduced demand, as well as increased headcount, operating supplies and travel in the ME. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 9% year-over-year, and 6% sequentially, largely due to lower patent infringement related legal fees.

Included in other expenses and reflected in the net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million of acquisition related expenses. These pertained to legal and professional fees in support of the agreement and plan of merger with DTI. Net income for the 2023 fourth quarter included the release of $6.4 million of deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $304 thousand compared with $1.0 million of cash generated from operations in the first quarter of 2023. Cash at quarter-end was $2.1 million.

Capital expenditures of $122 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 were largely for equipment for the Company’s ME service and technology center.

Total debt at quarter-end was $2.1 million.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Tool (DNR) Revenue is the sum of tool sales/rental revenue and other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs, and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for leading oil field service companies. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue North America $ 4,249,150 $ 5,475,061 International 697,066 806,153 Total Revenue $ 4,946,216 $ 6,281,214

Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue $ 2,305,068 $ 2,238,597 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,130,488 2,338,841 Depreciation and amortization expense 351,213 326,014 Total operating cost and expenses $ 4,786,769 $ 4,903,452 Operating income $ 159,447 $ 1,377,762 Other income (expense) Interest income 20,691 16,898 Interest expense (194,008 ) (154,091 ) Acquisition expense (1,748,277 ) - Recovery of related party note receivable - 350,262 Loss on disposition of assets (5,819 ) - Total other (expense) income (1,927,413 ) 213,069 (Loss) Income before income taxes (1,767,966 ) 1,590,831 Income tax expense (54,422 ) (77,612 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,822,388 ) $ 1,513,219 (Loss) Earnings per common share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,391,244 29,245,080 (Loss) Earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 30,391,244 29,276,716

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 2,080,224 $ 2,670,626 Accounts receivable 2,355,947 2,670,361 Prepaid expenses 323,214 335,152 Inventories 2,695,666 2,706,491 Other current assets 433,090 373,587 Total current assets 7,888,141 8,756,217 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,037,332 11,242,251 Right of use assets (net of amortization) 395,453 451,094 Deferred tax asset 6,407,195 6,387,240 Other noncurrent assets 199,816 199,816 Total assets $ 25,927,937 $ 27,036,618 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,775,936 $ 1,547,619 Accrued expenses 1,300,744 870,060 Accrued income tax 651,081 626,455 Current portion of operating lease liability 55,019 54,034 Current portion of long-term financial obligation 86,685 83,648 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 543,771 635,273 Total current liabilities 4,413,236 3,817,089 Operating lease liability, less current portion 278,751 325,480 Long-term financial obligation, less current portion 3,930,595 3,954,373 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 1,557,351 1,609,868 Deferred income 675,000 675,000 Total liabilities 10,854,933 10,381,810 Shareholders’ equity Common stock (30,391,240 and 28,235,001) 30,391 30,391 Additional paid-in-capital 45,315,307 45,074,723 Accumulated deficit (30,272,694 ) (28,450,306 ) Total shareholders’ equity 15,073,004 16,654,808 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 25,927,937 $ 27,036,618

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (1,822,388 ) 1,513,219 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 351,215 326,014 Amortization of right-of-use assets 55,641 51,257 Share-based compensation expense 240,584 227,148 Deferred tax asset (19,955 ) - Loss on disposition of rental fleet 2,806 - Loss on sale or dispositon of assets 3,013 - Amortization of deferred loan cost 4,519 3,087 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 314,414 (718,533 ) Inventories 10,825 (167,601 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (47,565 ) (1,954 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 578,315 (262,804 ) Income Tax expense 24,626 75,547 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (303,950 ) $ 1,045,380 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (122,483 ) (1,567,524 ) Proceeds on sale of assets 5,310 - Proceeds from recovery of related party note receivable - 350,262 Net cash used in investing activities $ (117,173 ) $ (1,217,262 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (241,985 ) (213,905 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 72,706 - Payments on revolving loan - (472,089 ) Proceeds received from revolving loan - 655,754 Net cash used in financing activities $ (169,279 ) $ (30,240 ) Net decrease in cash (590,403 ) (202,122 ) Cash at beginning of period 2,670,626 2,158,025 Cash at end of period $ 2,080,223 $ 1,955,903

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 GAAP net income $ (1,822,388 ) $ 5,585,820 $ 1,513,219 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 351,215 344,322 326,014 Interest expense, net 173,317 183,984 137,193 Share-based compensation 240,584 237,373 227,148 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense (benefit) 54,422 (6,312,108 ) 77,612 Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable - 198,894 (350,262 ) Employee Severance Cost - 42,294 - Acquistion expense 1,748,277 - - Loss on disposition of assets 5,819 70,663 - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 839,446 $ 439,442 $ 2,019,124 GAAP Revenue $ 4,946,216 $ 4,272,784 $ 6,281,214 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 10.3 % 32.1 % 1 Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income, and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

